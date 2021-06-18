Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.80

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$20.80 and last traded at C$20.64, with a volume of 14587 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.66.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIS shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.84.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$110.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total transaction of C$429,748.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,535,982.02. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,368,750. Insiders have sold a total of 95,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,760,119 over the last quarter.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

