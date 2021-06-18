SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stake Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,242 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SBA Communications worth $29,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,479,000 after acquiring an additional 43,116 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $321.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.69 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.82. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

See Also: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.