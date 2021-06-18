Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €145.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SU. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €139.58 ($164.22).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

EPA:SU opened at €132.68 ($156.09) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €132.21.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.