Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 663,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 854,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 94,414 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Science Applications International stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.58. 1,137,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $68.76 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.69.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.