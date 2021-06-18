Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.34 million-57.08 million.

Shares of SJ traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.53. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,911. The stock has a market cap of $200.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.25. Scienjoy has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $18.50.

Get Scienjoy alerts:

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scienjoy had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 65.29%. The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Scienjoy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scienjoy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.