ScPrime (SCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $403.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for about $0.0529 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. ScPrime has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $403.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 42,518,373 coins and its circulating supply is 35,834,762 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

