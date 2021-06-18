Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,131 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 139,581 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $56,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SEA by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,206,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $6,407,770,000 after buying an additional 4,847,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in SEA by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after buying an additional 1,016,198 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in SEA by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,143,835,000 after buying an additional 733,740 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,836,535,000 after buying an additional 867,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE opened at $282.19 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $100.66 and a 12 month high of $285.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $144.46 billion, a PE ratio of -78.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.71.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

