Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.35.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SES shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TSE:SES opened at C$4.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$688.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.82%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total value of C$90,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.72 per share, with a total value of C$30,151.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 492,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,834,082.32.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

