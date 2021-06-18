SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cheuvreux began coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGXF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,735. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.