Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,358 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $9,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of STERIS by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of STERIS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of STERIS by 7.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE stock opened at $200.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.16. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.33.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

