Sei Investments Co. Has $8.99 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,576 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 20,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 381.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 210,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,729,000 after buying an additional 166,443 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 16,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.65.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,687 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,050. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $116.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.75. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.17 and a 1-year high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

