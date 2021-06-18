Sei Investments Co. Trims Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 257,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,465 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $28,804,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,123,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,960,000 after purchasing an additional 660,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,809,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,309,000 after purchasing an additional 374,232 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after purchasing an additional 237,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,702 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UCBI opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.92. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.