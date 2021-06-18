Selfkey (KEY) One Day Volume Hits $9.14 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $47.63 million and $9.14 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00059361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00025002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $276.02 or 0.00741649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00083625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00042762 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,613,195,381 coins. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

