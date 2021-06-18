SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SGS currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. SGS has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.61.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

