Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $15.16. 1,720,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,324. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 479,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after acquiring an additional 128,186 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.