ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Down 15.9% in May

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the May 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ShiftPixy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in ShiftPixy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIXY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.47. 29,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,571. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55. ShiftPixy has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.22.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. ShiftPixy had a negative return on equity of 1,269.97% and a negative net margin of 1,019.16%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

