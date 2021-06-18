Short Interest in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Drops By 14.2%

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 456,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACIU. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in AC Immune by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,648,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,923 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 115,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AC Immune by 1,092.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 230,886 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 208,359 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACIU. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

ACIU stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65. AC Immune has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.76.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that AC Immune will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

