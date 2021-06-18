Short Interest in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Drops By 17.6%

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 906,900 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 694,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of ALLE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.65. The stock had a trading volume of 884,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,479. Allegion has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

