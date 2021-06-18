Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Decreases By 13.2%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the May 13th total of 7,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of América Móvil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in América Móvil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 89,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Shares of AMX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.34. 192,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,763,104. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $11.59 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 7.67%. Analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.