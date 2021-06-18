Short Interest in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Rises By 20.1%

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 13th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In other news, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,086.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $31.91 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $34.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. Research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AEL. Truist boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

