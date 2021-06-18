Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Decreases By 20.2%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.27.

NYSE:AJG traded down $1.84 on Friday, reaching $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,341. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $93.87 and a 1-year high of $154.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,058,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 57.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 932,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,576,000 after purchasing an additional 341,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

