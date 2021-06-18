Short Interest in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Declines By 21.1%

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,350,000 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 6,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,054 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. 14.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NYSE BSBR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,159. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3419 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.67%. This is an increase from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

