Short Interest in CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Grows By 22.0%

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the May 13th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAIXY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut CaixaBank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CaixaBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY opened at $1.09 on Friday. CaixaBank has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st.

CaixaBank Company Profile

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Investments, and BPI segments. It offers retail, corporate, and institutional banking, as well as cash management and market services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.