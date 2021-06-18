Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expands By 24.6%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the May 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 787,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Insiders sold a total of 14,495 shares of company stock worth $2,462,688 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.1% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its position in CDW by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CDW by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its position in CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. CDW has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

