Short Interest in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Declines By 23.3%

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the May 13th total of 519,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $580,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $17,961,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $740,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in CI Financial by 706.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. 3,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,225. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CI Financial has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $18.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1488 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CIXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

