Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Increases By 22.6%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CZWI traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,330. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.18. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

