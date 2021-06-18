Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Decreases By 17.6%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

FIBRA Prologis stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.20.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

