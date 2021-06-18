Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Expands By 23.7%

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the May 13th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of FTXO stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,162. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.25. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $33.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

