Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Increases By 23.5%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the May 13th total of 1,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 331,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

NASDAQ:GMDA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,302. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.93. Gamida Cell has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GMDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.