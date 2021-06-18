Short Interest in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Grows By 22.2%

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 592,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 485,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 33,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,147,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,219,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRTG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.42. 219,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.05. The company has a market cap of $235.47 million, a P/E ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.08 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.