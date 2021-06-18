Short Interest in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Declines By 18.8%

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the May 13th total of 279,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington bought 3,431 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $285,844.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the first quarter valued at $231,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 118,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.18%. Equities analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.