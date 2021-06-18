Short Interest in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Increases By 23.9%

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 501,600 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the May 13th total of 405,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 353,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Grid has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Get National Grid alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $2.2812 dividend. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in National Grid by 32.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Grid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in National Grid by 1.3% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 10.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.