Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Rises By 30.3%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 13th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS NTTYY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.18. 100,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.22.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.
