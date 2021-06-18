Short Interest in Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Rises By 30.3%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 13th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS NTTYY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.18. 100,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,640. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.402 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides fixed voice-related, mobile voice-related, IP/packet communications, and system integration services in Japan and internationally. The company's Mobile Communications Business segment offers mobile phone services and related services, including movie and music distribution, e-book, and finance and payment services, as well as smart life area and internet connection services.

