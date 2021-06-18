Short Interest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Decreases By 15.7%

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the May 13th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NMZ traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $15.14. 249,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,365. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.