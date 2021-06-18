Short Interest in Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) Grows By 20.5%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,700 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPT. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Opthea during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Opthea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Opthea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Opthea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Opthea during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPT stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. Opthea has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

