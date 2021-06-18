Short Interest in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Declines By 13.6%

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,890,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 13,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGI. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.47.

NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $2.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,203,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,626,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market cap of $867.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.80. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 315.91% and a negative return on equity of 19.11%. Equities research analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

