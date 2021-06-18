Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Declines By 20.8%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 2,310,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 331,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,414.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,074.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.08. 6,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.70 and a beta of 1.18. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

