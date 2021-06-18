Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Drops By 24.4%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the May 13th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCMT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.