Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Drops By 24.4%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the May 13th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RCMT shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.
NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.73. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. RCM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in RCM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RCM Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
