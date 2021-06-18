Short Interest in Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) Declines By 17.6%

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the May 13th total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 13.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soliton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital downgraded Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.60 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Soliton in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soliton during the first quarter valued at $4,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Soliton by 43.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 44,717 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in Soliton in the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Soliton by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 16.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOLY stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 0.17. Soliton has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Soliton (NASDAQ:SOLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Soliton will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soliton, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. The company offers products for the removal of tattoos. It also develops a product for cellulite reduction, fibrotic scar treatment, and other indications. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

