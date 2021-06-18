Short Interest in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Grows By 25.0%

State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 390.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBKFF opened at $45.50 on Friday. State Bank of India has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $52.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.52.

Get State Bank of India alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Bank of India stock. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in State Bank of India (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Bank of India were worth $16,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

State Bank of India provides various banking products and services to individuals, commercial enterprises, corporates, public bodies, and institutional customers in India and internationally. The company operates through Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, Insurance Business, and Other Banking Business segments.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank of India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank of India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.