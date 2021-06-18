Short Interest in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Drops By 18.4%

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ TER opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.42. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

