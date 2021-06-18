Short Interest in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Drops By 18.4%

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the May 13th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
NASDAQ TER opened at $129.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.42. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $74.07 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.
Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.
Teradyne Company Profile
Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.
