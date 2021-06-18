Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Grows By 33.3%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 7,674.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 55,146 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,775 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $17,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of CEE stock opened at $28.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

