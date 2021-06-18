Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Decreases By 16.8%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 333,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 13th total of 401,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.41.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 5,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,284. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 97.63 and a beta of 1.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 95,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.