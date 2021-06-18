Short Interest in The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Drops By 22.9%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,045,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 19,513,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.7 days.

The Supreme Cannabis stock opened at $0.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.29. The Supreme Cannabis has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPRWF. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price target (down from $0.55) on shares of The Supreme Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

