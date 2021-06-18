Short Interest in Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) Decreases By 14.2%

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 13th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

THCB stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52. Tuscan has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THCB. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tuscan during the first quarter valued at about $3,360,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Tuscan during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,676,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tuscan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tuscan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with businesses and entities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

