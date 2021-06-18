Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Decreases By 15.6%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the May 13th total of 7,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $15.52. 2,733,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,858,394. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $16.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in UBS Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $743,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,366 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,039,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $342,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,770 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in UBS Group by 626.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,985,000 after acquiring an additional 15,138,647 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in UBS Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 15,069,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,031,000 after acquiring an additional 188,885 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.