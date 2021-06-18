Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Increases By 39.4%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $638.07 million, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.11.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
About Urstadt Biddle Properties
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
