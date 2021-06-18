Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Increases By 39.4%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the May 13th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $638.07 million, a P/E ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.