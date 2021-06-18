Short Interest in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Drops By 21.5%

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the May 13th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.17. 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,449. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. Vontier has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 4.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 2.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

