SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of SI-BONE worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIBN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in SI-BONE by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SI-BONE by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,242,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,039,000 after purchasing an additional 263,523 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $5,249,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $31.53 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $37.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIBN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their price target on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 51,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $1,660,418.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $1,222,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,894,833. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

