SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the May 13th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:SIF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.52. 15 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,959. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $57.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.79.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIF. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries during the first quarter worth $274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIFCO Industries during the first quarter worth $173,000. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

